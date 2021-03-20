Louise Bruton: Social exclusion has an upside for Lana Del Rey

Whenever Lana Del Rey updates her social media, a little part of me dies. Despite being one of the sharpest songwriters of our time, Del Rey frequently writes the dumbest things in longform Instagram captions. As a longstanding fan of her melodramatically beautiful music, I respond with a meek “I know” whenever a friend shares her latest outburst. While her posts are never hateful, her half-baked philosophies on gender and race prove that sometimes it’s...