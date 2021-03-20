Subscribe Today
Louise Bruton: Social exclusion has an upside for Lana Del Rey

The US singer’s frequently ill-advised outbursts on Instagram offend plenty of people, but also betray a curious lack of façade and artifice about her

Louise Bruton
20th March, 2021
Lana Del Rey is in charge of her own social media, but this results in clangers, no matter how good her intentions are

Whenever Lana Del Rey updates her social media, a little part of me dies. Despite being one of the sharpest songwriters of our time, Del Rey frequently writes the dumbest things in longform Instagram captions. As a longstanding fan of her melodramatically beautiful music, I respond with a meek “I know” whenever a friend shares her latest outburst. While her posts are never hateful, her half-baked philosophies on gender and race prove that sometimes it’s...

