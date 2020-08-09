Long-term unemployed must not be ignored in virus fallout

For a while after the pandemic reached Ireland in late February, many of us hoped the crisis might end by the summer. Later, as Covid-19 continued to spread and the death toll rose, hopes about when it might pass turned to autumn, and then maybe next year.
The upward trend of new reported cases in the past week has underlined the unpleasant reality that this viral nightmare has no timetable. It will end only when...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team