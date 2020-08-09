Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Long-term unemployed must not be ignored in virus fallout

No matter how well the economy recovers after Covid-19, the reality is a lot of people will end up without work. They should be included, not marginalised

9th August, 2020
Over three quarters of a million people are still relying on some form of employment-related payments from government

For a while after the pandemic reached Ireland in late February, many of us hoped the crisis might end by the summer. Later, as Covid-19 continued to spread and the death toll rose, hopes about when it might pass turned to autumn, and then maybe next year.

The upward trend of new reported cases in the past week has underlined the unpleasant reality that this viral nightmare has no timetable. It will end only when...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: The Department of Education is our weakest link

As every other player in society swiftly rose to the challenge of beating Covid-19, those leading the schools system dithered dangerously – and are still dithering

Tony O'Brien | 3 hours ago

John Lewis and John Hume were men cut from the same cloth

John Hume and John Lewis fought for civil rights on their respective sides of the Atlantic and died three weeks apart. Their struggle was heroically non-violent, and both men suffered on the long road to victory

Elaine Byrne | 3 hours ago

Comment: Broadcasters getting to the pitch of live sport without fans

Competition might be behind closed doors but TV stations are relieved to have some entertainment to screen, and many are coming up with innovative ideas on how to make it more attractive for viewers

Willie O'Reilly | 3 hours ago