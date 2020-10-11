Sunday October 11, 2020
Living with Covid-19 is not a game of heroes and villains

Comment: Tony Holohan is not infallible, doctors should not be treated as celebrities nor health workers as superheroes. By the same token, politicians are not always evil villains

11th October, 2020
Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer: it is unclear how our public health experts and politicians intend to navigate a course forward

We Irish love a good old-fashioned hero/villain narrative. It appeals to human nature generally, of course, but in Ireland we seem to amplify the extremes.

Our heroes are deified to the point that we can neither see nor contemplate any weakness. Our villains are eaten up and spat out rapidly, usually without much consideration of whether they may have a genuinely useful or valid point to make.

This black and white approach is apparent...

