Monday February 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Labour’s next leader needs to shrug off the past

The state’s oldest party has youth on its side but it needs to stake out new ground

17th February, 2020
Brendan Howlin announces his resignation as Labour leader last week, joined by Kevin Humphreys, Duncan Smith, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Ged Nash, Ivana Bacik, Alan Kelly and Seán Sherlock. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Labour Party may be the oldest in the state, but when it comes to structure and determination, it is no match for Sinn Féin. Mary Lou McDonald’s party has more rules, is more organised and directs its decisions and policy more effectively and more bluntly.

Labour was always its target. Like a soccer coach, Sinn Féin studied its opponent and the weaknesses were plain to see, with the main one...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Is the media really out to get Sinn Fein?

The party claims it is the victim of bias, but negative coverage is not confined to one political faction

Eoin O’Malley | 1 day ago

If we want more money for public services, then more than just the rich must pay

The next government faces some big fiscal choices, but it remains to be seen if the ground will shift left

Brian Keegan | 1 day ago

Sinn Féin wasting our time with quest for government of the left

A coalition without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael would fall apart before its first budget, given policy differences and previous splits

Pat Rabbite | 1 day ago