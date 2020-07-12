Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Kevin Barrins: We pay too much for broadband, and it’s down to ComReg

ComReg shouldn’t wait for its review. It has the power required to force Eircom to bring its pricing in line with its costs

12th July, 2020
Irish customers are paying more for broadband than most of Europe, yet retail competition is as intense as anywhere.

We have a systemic problem in Ireland, with customers paying more for broadband than most of Europe, yet retail competition is as intense as anywhere. How can this be the case?

Quite simply, because the wholesale charges that retailers face are way above the actual cost of providing those wholesale services. This is having a considerable impact on consumers, including SMEs and the self-employed.

Most retailers who sell broadband in Ireland, such as Sky, Vodafone,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mac MacLachlan: Mental healthcare must be shared beyond psychiatry

The state’s new mental health strategy, Sharing the Vision, calls for a stronger psychosocial perspective - yet it is dominated by the medical profession

Mac MacLachlan | 8 hours ago

Colin Murphy: Children in danger of becoming collateral damage in culture war

Attacks on Roderic O’Gorman just distract from the urgent tasks facing the new minister for children

Colin Murphy | 8 hours ago

Emer McLysaght: The contact tracing app is not the bonanza for nosy people I’d hoped for

Alas, there is no detailed map of where the virus is, down to the exact house numbers, with flashing and beeping sounds

Emer McLysaght | 8 hours ago