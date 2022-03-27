Kathleen MacMahon: When did I become a relic of an unimaginably distant past?

I’d love to have my grandfather back for a few days. His name was Tom MacMahon, and he was born this week in April 1898, which would make him a hundred and twenty-four if he was alive. The son of an RIC sergeant stationed in Killorglin, Co Kerry, he became a civil engineer, an IRA volunteer, a prisoner during the Civil War, an entrepreneur and a lifelong opera lover. I’d love to spend a few...