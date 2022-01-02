Kathleen MacMahon: Everyone’s new year has room for old gems
Don’t let the cries of ‘out with the old, in with the new’ entice you to wipe the slate clean this year. You might be losing more than you gain
Since when did buying a perfume become so complicated? If you’ve been in a perfume hall recently, you will know that they are full of a mind-boggling assortment of scents. Even worse, it seems that each of these comes in a mind-boggling number of variations.
Rows of identical bottles are differentiated only by names that are more like the names of mid-priced Italian hotels, or classic novels. Some of them actually are the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Andrea Cleary: No pain, but a whole lot to gain
Two years spent in the shadow of the pandemic have shed light on what’s really important to us. So maybe this new year, our resolutions should be to be gentler on ourselves, kinder to others and more nurturing towards our planet
Susan O’Keeffe: This has been a year of profound change, and 2022 will be no different
Covid-19 and climate change have dominated the news all over the world in 2021, while at home the rise of Sinn Féin has brought about an increased debate about a united Ireland
Anton Savage: Companies don’t care about you, and they have the data to prove it
The frustrations of modern customer care have their roots in an obsession with information taking priority over what the consumer actually wants
Nadine O’Regan: Affleck’s ex factor does him little credit
The Hollywood star’s recent airing of his private grievances in public should have been saved for his therapist’s couch