Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Kathleen MacMahon: A list to lift the spirits

Dogs enjoying the rush of air from a car window, small children deep in conversation, a kindly car park attendant. There is enough joy in the world to get us through the bad times

Kathleen MacMahon
3rd July, 2021
Kathleen MacMahon: A list to lift the spirits
Every encounter with something sweet and good is even more precious than it was before the pandemic began. Picture: Getty Images

There’s never a shortage of things out there in the world to make you feel bad. Especially now, when disease seems to hang in the air that we breathe, along with danger and fear.

Before you step out your front door, you have to prepare – scrub hands, sanitise, get the face mask ready – and when you’re out there everything looks different. As you go about your shopping, smiles are not to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Camping, awkward and difficult as it is, is so awkward and difficult that you can’t think about much else while you’re doing it

Nadine O’Regan: After the pandemic, you can never go back

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 6 days ago
The wever fish is not the kind of specimen Steven Spielberg would have devoted his time to on screen but still there’s nothing like a hint of danger to pleasantly up the stakes of one’s afternoon

Nadine O’Regan: Fishing for compliments at our own funerals

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago
I’m usually all for instigating a change that might make someone’s life easier, but banning Father’s Day is not one of those changes. Picture: Getty

Emer McLysaght: Take it or leave it, Father’s Day is not an issue

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 week ago
Some of the 500 people who attended the James Vincent McMorrow concert in the Iveagh Gardens last Thursday night: the first gig in Ireland in 15 months was emotional, sad and hopeful

Nadine O’Regan: The reality of vaccinated people is not mine

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1