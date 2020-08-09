Sunday August 9, 2020
Journalists were right to question the risks Hume took in pursuing peace

Critical media reaction to the 1993 peace accord - while proved wrong by history - was a journalistically apt response at the time

9th August, 2020
History has proved John Hume right on the big question, but the job of journalists is to question and critique the actions of political leaders. Picture: PA

“Shabby charade in the name of peace” ran the headline on a column by Eamon Dunphy on the John Hume-Gerry Adams initiative in the Sunday Independent on December 5, 1993.

The headline hasn't aged well. Last week, the article was recalled on Twitter as an example of the newspaper’s campaign against the Hume-Adams talks that were a key early stage in the peace process. Various commentators recalled the “vilification” of Hume and the Sunday Independent’s...

