John Moran: SMEs need a bailout to prevent an economic zombie apocalypse

It feels like deja vu. We’re back talking about spreads on Irish debt, deficits and austerity. Bailouts, unemployment and fear for the future have replaced the optimism of 2019. It might feel like last time, but it is different in some very important ways.
EU solidarity and investor trust in our pre-Covid-19 economic model mean our government now has an option to borrow cheaply over a longer term to fund measures to ease the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team