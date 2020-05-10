Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

John Moran: Small businesses need urgent help in this storm

We need to move quickly to save our small and medium businesses, and with them rural and local communities. Innovative compensation schemes will be key

10th May, 2020
Already, business owners are giving up the fight for their dreams and are closing down. Their employees are facing up to new shattered realities

There is relief spreading across Europe with the belief that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is receding, but we emerge from one nightmare to another: the prospect of a meltdown of small and medium enterprises. This will become very serious if we do not act decisively and quickly.

Already, business owners are giving up the fight for their dreams and are closing down. Their employees are facing up to new shattered realities.

Some European...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

TV Review: Murphy’s flawed fairytale of Los Angeles

Post-war look at Hollywood invokes too much make-believe

Emmanuel Kehoe | 4 hours ago

Tech View: Zoom in a race against time to clean up its act

The videoconferencing app’s popularity has exploded during the coronavirus crisis, but with that popularity has come a host of privacy and security-related headaches

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

Cathal Mac Coille: Next government needs to under-promise when it comes to recovery

The state can’t possibly meet the demands of every sector hit by the virus – especially when we don’t know what a post-Covid world will look like

Cathal Mac Coille | 4 hours ago