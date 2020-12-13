John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere

If the issues at stake were not so serious, it would be almost enjoyable watching politicians, department officials and agri-industry lobbyists attempting to talk up the publication last week of the government’s Ag Climatise roadmap.

The agri sector is, in fact, awash with roadmaps. Barely two weeks ago, Teagasc, the state agricultural research authority, published its 2027 sectoral roadmap for the dairy sector. Too many roadmaps can, it seem, leave you driving around...