Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Jeanne Kelly: Stiffer penalties for data malpractice would have prevented airport fiasco

Private sector firms would never get away with the DEASP’s indefensible data collection practices revealed by law student Roman Shortall on RTE’s Liveline last week

2nd August, 2020
DEASP’s data collection practices at the airport require a legal basis, and that legal basis must be communicated at the time of the data collection. Picture: PA

Last Tuesday afternoon, while I was working from home, my phone suddenly lit up with messages. Like many people, my message groups are made up of family, friends from all stages of life, book club members, professional colleagues and fellow parents.

The messages from all of them were variations on one suggestion: “Turn on Liveline, now!” I tuned in immediately, and as a data privacy lawyer, a news addict and a citizen, I was transfixed....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Lucinda Creighton: Time is running out for a free trade agreement

EU and British politicians will have to start knocking heads together if they want to secure what is a vital deal, especially for Britain

Lucinda Creighton | 9 hours ago

Off Message: It’s not okay to turn male celebrities into sex objects

Men have learned to be respectful about how they compliment women. The least we can do is return the favour

Nadine O’Regan | 9 hours ago

Brian Keegan: The €440m cost of Vat cut might have been put to better use

Consumers may not notice the Vat rate cut of 2% on everyday expenditure even if it is passed on to them

Brian Keegan | 9 hours ago