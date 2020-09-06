James McDermott: For the class of 2020, the big lesson is life isn’t always fair

During lockdown, the entire country appeared consumed by watching Normal People. The TV series was so phenomenally successful that I have been inspired to write a sequel called The New Normal People, based on the Leaving Certificate class of 2020.
It would be fair to say that mine is a less exciting tome than Sally Rooney’s original, as online classes, social distancing and travel bans cruelly combine to prevent Marianne and Connell from ever meeting in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team