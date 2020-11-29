It’s time to talk about a new post-Covid social welfare contract

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar called for what he termed a “grown-up conversation” on increasing employers’ and employees’ PRSI to fund a reformed social insurance system.
Varadkar, who is also Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, may be overly optimistic. It is unusual to hear anyone who has been in government for the last ten years call for a grown-up conversation when it comes to increasing taxes. It's not...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team