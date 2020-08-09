It’s time to recognise that SUVs are the big bad villains of vehicle air pollution

With so much talk in recent times of electric vehicles, hybrids and increased fuel efficiency, you would be forgiven for thinking the global transport sector is among the shining stars of the new low-carbon economy. You would, however, be wrong.

Behind the hype, one ugly fact emerges: vehicular emissions are in fact spiralling globally, and the chief culprit is the sports utility vehicle, or SUV.

Between 2010 and 2018, booming demand for SUVs worldwide meant...