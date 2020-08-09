Is it time to give Twitter its marching orders?

‘Did you see that Laura Whitmore is trending? It’s something to do with the British army.”
When I heard those words last week I clicked onto Twitter on my phone, and scrolled in growing discomfort down through the scores of tweets directed at the Irish broadcaster.
Whitmore was getting a torrent of abusive comments, many of them too unpleasant to repeat here, in connection with the BBC and Love Island presenter’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team