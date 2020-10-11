Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish agriculture must change its ways before it’s too late

Comment: Our agri-food policy is adrift from ecological and climate reality, at a time when we can least afford it to be

11th October, 2020
An extra half a million cows have been added to the national herd since the lifting of milk quotas in 2015

On paper, Ireland is a world leader in sustainable food production. The statistics are impressive: according to Bord Bia, some 53,000 farms and 320 major food and drink companies are part of Origin Green, which it describes as “the world’s only national food and drink sustainability programme”.

On the ground, the situation is a great deal more complex. Since 2012, millions of euro of taxpayers’ money have been spent on developing and promoting...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Living with Covid-19 is not a game of heroes and villains

Comment: Tony Holohan is not infallible, doctors should not be treated as celebrities nor health workers as superheroes. By the same token, politicians are not always evil villains

Lucinda Creighton | 2 hours ago

It is not the Gardaí’s job to clean up the mess made by politicians

Comment: The Garda Commissioner warned last week that a policy of enforcement risks undermining the public’s relationship with the force

Elaine Byrne | 2 hours ago

Off Message: We’ll always have Emily In Paris

Most of us haven’t stuck to the small tasks we set ourselves at the beginning of lockdown. Instead, we binge on things we know to be terrible and low-quality. Why?

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago