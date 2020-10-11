Irish agriculture must change its ways before it’s too late

On paper, Ireland is a world leader in sustainable food production. The statistics are impressive: according to Bord Bia, some 53,000 farms and 320 major food and drink companies are part of Origin Green, which it describes as “the world’s only national food and drink sustainability programme”.

On the ground, the situation is a great deal more complex. Since 2012, millions of euro of taxpayers’ money have been spent on developing and promoting...