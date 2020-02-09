Ireland’s trade concerns must align with our diplomatic efforts

Now that the scramble for votes is over, the scramble for the big jobs in government begins.

The job descriptions of the 15 ministers allowed under the constitution has changed many times, as successive taoisigh sought to emphasise or reallocate political priorities. New portfolios get created, and then can be re-amalgamated – as happened with Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform in 2011. Also, as part of the deck-shuffling by Enda Kenny in 2011, responsibility...