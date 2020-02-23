Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

International tests will take more than a caretaker

With EU pressure on agriculture, corporation tax and climate action coming to a head and Britain’s commitments on the North under question, delays in government formation could prove costly

23rd February, 2020
Leo Varadkar arrives for the special European Council meeting in Brussels last week. Picture: EU

Leo Varadkar’s unavoidably late arrival at the EU’s special budget summit in Brussels was the first internationally visible indication of the result of the general election. With no indications yet of when or how the Dáil stalemate will end, the Taoiseach will almost certainly be back in Brussels in a caretaker role for the regular European Council meeting on March 26-27.

Meantime, Varadkar faces a St Patrick’s Day trip...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: Don’t throw the Eircode out with the bathwater

The system may be annoyingly hard to remember, but it works – as I found out almost to my cost over the Christmas

Emer McLysaght | 2 hours ago

Flack case show it’s time to tone down toxic tabloid culture

The presenter’s death should serve as a wake-up call to TV channels and newspapers who are happy to peddle titillating trash

Willie O'Reilly | 2 hours ago

Elaine Byrne: Caroline Flack and the appetite for shame

The intrusion into the late TV presenter‘s life when she was alive has not resulted in any decrease in demand for stories about her death. The algorithms tell us so

Elaine Byrne | 2 hours ago