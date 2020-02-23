International tests will take more than a caretaker

Leo Varadkar’s unavoidably late arrival at the EU’s special budget summit in Brussels was the first internationally visible indication of the result of the general election. With no indications yet of when or how the Dáil stalemate will end, the Taoiseach will almost certainly be back in Brussels in a caretaker role for the regular European Council meeting on March 26-27.

Meantime, Varadkar faces a St Patrick’s Day trip...