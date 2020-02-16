If we want more money for public services, then more than just the rich must pay

It seems we now have the most left-leaning Dáil in decades. And although at this stage we are not yet clear on what shape the government is going to take, there is a good chance that we may also end up with the most left-leaning administration in decades too.
As a result, it’s apt to ask whether Irish businesses should be concerned about the kind of economic and fiscal policies that might be...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team