Sunday July 5, 2020
If we sustain small businesses, they will sustain us through this crisis

Tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are higher than expected, thanks to state supports for SMEs – and keeping those in place will be key

5th July, 2020
Not for the first time, the unexpectedly high tax receipts are in part due to high corporation-tax receipts, described in the exchequer statement as “volatile”

Judging by the tax receipts published last week for the first six months of 2020, Irish business presses on. This is despite all reasonable assumptions, based on so many of us either being out of work or working in struggling businesses, that things are grinding to a halt. More tax was collected in the first six months of this year than in the first six months of last year, according to the exchequer figures published...

