If we are to live with Covid, we must get our public health house in order

With rising cases of Covid-19, there are increased concerns over the risk of a second wave of infection during the winter months.
The reality is that in the absence of an elimination strategy, third, fourth and fifth waves are likely to happen. Unpredictable local lockdowns may become the norm as we discover just how difficult the coronavirus is to live with.
It is obvious to most public health experts that the sensible approach to managing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team