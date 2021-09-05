Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: Staying at home has implications for the economy

A return to full normality will be hard to achieve if desks continue to lie empty in offices

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
5th September, 2021
The message from Nike, and other companies, is that those who have roles in offices will not be pushed back to their desks right away. Picture: Hollie Adams

Nike, the US sportswear giant, recently told staff working at its headquarters that they could have a week off in a gesture to thank them for all their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Take the time to unwind, de-stress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work,” Matt Marrazzo, the company’s senior manager for global marketing science, told employees in a memo.

It certainly has been a busy year...

