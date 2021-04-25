Ian Guider: If our mandarins are to be paid the big bucks, they need to prove they are worth it
Instead of looking to pay private sector-sized salaries to the public sector, the government should consider bringing in private sector-style management where your job depends on your performance
It’s hard not to be envious of the pay packets of some of this country’s top bosses. Albert Manifold, the chief executive of the building materials maker CRH, pocketed a cool €11 million last year – up almost €2 million on what he was paid in 2019.
The vast bulk of what he earned was made up of bonuses and share options, yet still it was not a bad pay day and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: How we learned to languish
The pandemic has exposed the myth we’ve been telling ourselves for years – that we would all be superhuman if it wasn’t for our incredibly busy lives. Instead, a tendency towards languishing is the dominant condition of 2021
Emer McLysaght: The door closes on open-plan living
Doors are getting ready for their comeback, as our infatuation with open-plan homes looks to be well and truly over
Emer McLysaght: Dazed and confused in a new age of A&E
Our columnist takes a rather thrilling trip to hospital for a headache that just won’t go away
Nadine O’Regan: Will the pandemic finally deliver a revolution in comfort dressing?
Feminism has spent decades telling us to ditch the bra and six-inch heels. But is it possible that change is coming at last?