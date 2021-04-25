Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: If our mandarins are to be paid the big bucks, they need to prove they are worth it

Instead of looking to pay private sector-sized salaries to the public sector, the government should consider bringing in private sector-style management where your job depends on your performance

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
25th April, 2021
Ian Guider: If our mandarins are to be paid the big bucks, they need to prove they are worth it
Robert Watt, the new secretary general of the Department of Health, has waived an €81,000 pay hike until the pandemic recession abates

It’s hard not to be envious of the pay packets of some of this country’s top bosses. Albert Manifold, the chief executive of the building materials maker CRH, pocketed a cool €11 million last year – up almost €2 million on what he was paid in 2019.

The vast bulk of what he earned was made up of bonuses and share options, yet still it was not a bad pay day and...

