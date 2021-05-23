Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Ian Guider: Government’s priority must be to set a firm date for travel

The political foot-dragging on travel and digital certs will not make any of the nerves on the viability of Shannon go away

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
23rd May, 2021
Ian Guider: Government’s priority must be to set a firm date for travel
There has not been an Aer Lingus flight out of Shannon Airport in more than a year. Picture: Arthur Ellis/Press 22

The promotional email from Aer Lingus dropped into my inbox in late March, offering flights to Barbados for less than €300.

If you got past dreaming of warm blue waters and sun-kissed Caribbean beaches, the important detail which I suspect many people didn’t spot at first glance was that those new flights, which start in October, were actually departing from Manchester Airport.

Last week’s news from Aer Lingus that it was shutting its...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Footage emerged recently of youths at Howth Junction station who pushed, kicked and spat at commuters seeking to board, inadvertently causing one girl, in her fear, to run and trip onto the tracks.

Nadine O’Regan: Now, more than ever, we need to talk about mental health

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 hour ago

Emer McLysaght: In lockdown, no one can hear you scream at your printer

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 week ago
\&#039;The Ballymurphy families had their loved ones shot on the street and called out as terrorists. To be forced to fight for their good names and their innocence, against an embittered and emboldened establishment, was traumatic.\&#039; Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Susan O'Keeffe: This week showed the absolute need for lobbying when it serves the public interest

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 1 week ago
Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, and his wife Melinda, who have a combined fortune of €124 billion, announced on Twitter that they are to divorce after 27 years

Nadine O’Regan: The Gates announce divorce and we’re utterly gobsmacked

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1