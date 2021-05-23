Ian Guider: Government’s priority must be to set a firm date for travel
The political foot-dragging on travel and digital certs will not make any of the nerves on the viability of Shannon go away
The promotional email from Aer Lingus dropped into my inbox in late March, offering flights to Barbados for less than €300.
If you got past dreaming of warm blue waters and sun-kissed Caribbean beaches, the important detail which I suspect many people didn’t spot at first glance was that those new flights, which start in October, were actually departing from Manchester Airport.
Last week’s news from Aer Lingus that it was shutting its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: Now, more than ever, we need to talk about mental health
The fallout from the pandemic may have repercussions for our mental health, so it’s time to take care of ourselves in this respect too
Emer McLysaght: In lockdown, no one can hear you scream at your printer
The Covid-19 restrictions left us at the mercy of the cruellest of devices, the home printer – and boy, did they make the most of it
Susan O'Keeffe: This week showed the absolute need for lobbying when it serves the public interest
The best lobbying is upfront, sometimes naïve, always passionate and rooted in an injustice, as opposed to the type performed by David Cameron in defence of 'his' bank
Nadine O’Regan: The Gates announce divorce and we’re utterly gobsmacked
They’re not like other fabulously wealthy couples: Billy is nerdy, Melinda is prim and they both more or less run the world together while aglow in their reputation for philanthropy. So we found ourselves scrabbling to figure out why they say they can no longer ‘grow together as a couple’