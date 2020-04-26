Ian Guider: Government must act swiftly to save the economy

There is something of a cruel irony in calling the economic outlook published by the Department of Finance last week the Stability Programme Update when the Irish and global economies are in such a state of flux. The name of the document is set down by the European Union, and it is something all member states must publish this time of year to meet treaty obligations.
The 2020 version is anything but pleasant reading. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team