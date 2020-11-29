Sunday November 29, 2020
Ian Guider: Echoes of 2010 as we face an uncertain future

This weekend marks ten years since Ireland signed up to the troika’s €85bn bailout. The Central Bank’s latest stability review paints a similarly bleak picture of our immediate future

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
29th November, 2020
Deputy Director of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ajai Chopra arrives in Dublin back in 2012

It is doubtful that too many people this weekend will want to reflect on the fact that it is ten years since the country agreed to sign the €85 billion international bailout with what became known as the troika of the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

It is remarkable that a decade has passed since the bailout boys came to Ireland, triggering years of austerity that followed.

The similarity...

