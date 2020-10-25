I love the GAA, but it should not get a pass when it comes to nation’s health

Covid-19 is spread by joy – the kind of joy that makes us want to get together, throw our arms round each other and sing songs of celebration.
Which raises the question – are the joyous celebrations following the GAA club county finals in September responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases across the country?
At the time of writing, the top five hotspots in the country by Local Electoral Area (LEA) were Ballyjamesduff in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team