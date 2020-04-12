Sunday April 12, 2020
Hungary’s assault on democracy is being tolerated by EU

Viktor Orbán has used the coronavirus crisis to tighten his grip on power and further his autocratic ambitions as his European counterparts look on

12th April, 2020
The European People’s Party has tolerated Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban‘s anti-democratic tendencies for a decade. Picture: Getty

“Never let a crisis go to waste” is very much the maxim being adopted by authoritarian-minded governments during the coronavirus pandemic. Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister, for example, has embraced it as a convenient excuse to silence critics of his regime and further consolidate his power.

The Hungarian parliament recently passed the Protection Against Coronavirus Bill, which granted Europe’s second longest-serving prime minister – after Angela Merkel – unlimited emergency...

