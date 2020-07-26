However much we give, we still get back more from the EU

The longest EU summit in history finally produced a result last Tuesday morning. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but it was a decent result which allows the bloc to move forward together.
It establishes substantial financial supports to help member states survive the pandemic and, crucially, introduces some burden and risk-sharing among states. The deal now goes to the European Parliament for debate and, hopefully, for approval.
My interest in these negotiations...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team