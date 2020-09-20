Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Health service must make its own luck this pandemic winter

Comment: There is so little slack in our health service that tough decisions, even ones that reverse previous positions, will have to be taken

20th September, 2020
Even if a second wave is less severe, we will need to be lucky again Picture: Getty

Without minimising the scale of the tragedy that befell so many Irish people over the last six months or the heroic efforts of the frontline professionals who put themselves in harm’s way to look after them, we have to admit that we were a little lucky with the spring 2020 phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The early warning provided by the apocalyptic scenes from Italy, our island status, a mild spring and low population...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Life on Venus? That’s just what the doctor ordered

The news that there may well be alien life on the Morning Star has placed our pandemic woes into their proper perspective

Emer McLysaght | 9 hours ago

There will be no vaccine for the worsening climate crisis

Comment: A potentially more ominous deadline looms the day after the US presidential election if Trump wins

John Gibbons | 9 hours ago

We have a lot to learn about using books with racist words

Comment: It should be possible to teach Harper Lee's and John Steinbeck's novels today in ways that would illuminate Irish classrooms on the subject of racism, but black students should lead the conversation on how this can be done

Colin Murphy | 9 hours ago