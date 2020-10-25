Hard-headed business nous can end Covid-19 stalemate

Last weekend, the All Blacks played Australia at Eden Park in Auckland. There was nothing remarkable about the rugby match itself. New Zealand won, of course, but the spectacle of more than 50,000 people watching the game, having a beer, hugging, and enjoying themselves was surreal.

Yesterday, Ireland played Italy in the Six Nations championship in an empty Aviva stadium.

There are two kinds of countries in 2020: those that have driven down Covid-19 infections to...