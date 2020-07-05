Greens must not forget that sharing the duties means sharing the blame

On Friday, November 12, 2010, Eamon Ryan, the then Minister for Communications, took a call from a reporter for the Bloomberg wire service who wanted confirmation that Ireland would be entering a bailout. Ryan said he knew nothing about it, but would check.

He called Brian Lenihan jr, the Minister for Finance, who told him the story was not true. But Ryan also spoke to Kevin Cardiff, a then senior official at the Department of Finance, who...