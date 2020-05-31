Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Government bailouts are not ‘one size fits all’

As countries and businesses emerge from pandemic restrictions, patterns of effectiveness of the various government supports are emerging – along with potential problems for the future

31st May, 2020
Wage subsidy schemes like the Irish one have been introduced in the likes of Canada and New Zealand. Picture: PA

You'll never walk alone.

The Japanese government is delivering generous one-off relief payments to residents of the country as part of a package of measures to lift its economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Japan, among the developed nations, has had one of the less stringent lockdowns, with many businesses operating more or less as normal – except for the hospitality and tourism industries. This per capita ‘no questions asked’ lump sum is attractive, but it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19 may force universities to revise their role and business model

Irish and British universities have discovered the fragility of their reliance on the huge fees paid by a seemingly limitless pool of international students, and will also have to ask themselves whether they are educational institutions focused on the public good, or primarily businesses focused on revenue raising

Deirdre Heenan | 10 hours ago

The wrong messenger, but it’s a message worthy of debate

The government instantly slapped down Michael O‘Leary for questioning the requirement of air travellers to self-quarantine for two weeks. But the lack of debate about the trade-off between Covid-19 risks and long-term damage to the economy is frustrating many businesses

Ian Guider | 10 hours ago

We should take our public health advice from medical experts, not vested interests

It’s understandable that Michael O’Leary and other business leaders are lobbying for restrictions to be lifted immediately, but they cannot be allowed to undermine Nphet or determine policy

Elaine Byrne | 10 hours ago