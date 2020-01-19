Fine Gael’s difficulty could be Labour’s opportunity

Pep Guardiola and Leo Varadkar shared more than a birthday yesterday. Both men, although accustomed to success, face into an uncertain 2020. Manchester City and Fine Gael have both won back-to-back national titles for the first time. Winning three-in-a-row is an altogether more daunting challenge.

Varadkar told his troops at the party’s presidential dinner that he was “looking to do something historic and win three in a row”. He would be well advised to take note...