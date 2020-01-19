Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Gael’s difficulty could be Labour’s opportunity

The smaller left-wing parties are unlikely to perform well in this election, but there is a potential way back for Labour after its 2016 disaster

19th January, 2020
The Social Democrats had a disappointing performance in the by-elections. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Pep Guardiola and Leo Varadkar shared more than a birthday yesterday. Both men, although accustomed to success, face into an uncertain 2020. Manchester City and Fine Gael have both won back-to-back national titles for the first time. Winning three-in-a-row is an altogether more daunting challenge.

Varadkar told his troops at the party’s presidential dinner that he was “looking to do something historic and win three in a row”. He would be well advised to take note...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Political debate suffers when politics is personalised

The election campaign has only just begun, but already there are worrying signs of a Trump-style approach, with plenty of personal attacks and dumbing down

Lucinda Creighton | 2 days ago

BreastCheck benefits need to be examined

Breast screening is fallible, and with potential extra costs due to legal actions, questions about the viability of the programme are invevitable

John Crown | 2 days ago

Drogheda murder shows we must do more to help children at risk

The lurid focus on 17-year-old murder victim Keane Mulready-Woods’s criminal history denies the complicity of wider society, and blinds us to missed opportunities

Colin Murphy | 2 days ago