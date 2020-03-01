Fine Gael should be responsible and stay out of government

The collapse in vote share for the two main political parties is unsettling for the many centrist voters across Ireland who voted for them, but also for those who felt they could not.
The predicament for Fianna Fáil is clear. It is the party that led Ireland into an IMF bailout programme ten years ago and many people are only now emerging from personal economic catastrophe. Some of them are still disinclined to forgive....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team