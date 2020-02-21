Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil must stop wasting time and pair up

The fancy dresses, fast cars and accordions of opening day at Dáil Éireann can be put away now; the political celebrating and high-fiving is over and so, hopefully, is the recent pretence of serious inter-party negotiation. Cold reality has arrived.

Ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl suspended the Dáil for two weeks on Thursday, a period that everyone knows is far too short to produce a meaningful outcome, but long enough perhaps for...