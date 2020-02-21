Friday February 21, 2020
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil must stop wasting time and pair up

It’s time to stop the refrain that ‘this is not what the voters asked for’. As ever, they asked for lots of things, and they can’t have them all

21st February, 2020
Danny and Maura Healy-Rae play the accordion, accompanied by Elaine Healy-Rae on the tin whistle, outside Leinster House on the first day of the 33rd Dáil. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The fancy dresses, fast cars and accordions of opening day at Dáil Éireann can be put away now; the political celebrating and high-fiving is over and so, hopefully, is the recent pretence of serious inter-party negotiation. Cold reality has arrived.

Ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl suspended the Dáil for two weeks on Thursday, a period that everyone knows is far too short to produce a meaningful outcome, but long enough perhaps for...

Reasons to fear the worst as white swans come home to roost

A number of geopolitical situations rapidly approaching tipping point could make 2020 the most tumultuous year since 2008

Nouriel Roubini | 1 day ago

Labour’s next leader needs to shrug off the past

The state’s oldest party has youth on its side but it needs to stake out new ground

Susan O'Keeffe | 4 days ago

Is the media really out to get Sinn Fein?

The party claims it is the victim of bias, but negative coverage is not confined to one political faction

Eoin O’Malley | 5 days ago