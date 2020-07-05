Sunday July 5, 2020
Facebook battles blowback on hate speech

Why would a big advertiser entrust its reputation to a company that scores so low with its users?

5th July, 2020
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. ‘Facebook has huge audiences but the level of trust is low compared with some others’. Picture: Getty

The Facebook story is a blockbuster. Its success draws gasps of admiration from all. The social media platform has gone from being a Harvard whimsy to a behemoth of the stock exchange in 14 years.

The expansion has known no bounds. Those logging on come from every age and social class in every country in the world. Mark Zuckerberg has achieved something that many thought impossible, uniting people everywhere around a single proposition.

The fact that...

