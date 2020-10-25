Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

EU’s move on funding borrowing for Covid has worked for everyone

Comment: Traditionally frugal and fiscally suspicious states had to bite the bullet to achieve a very EU compromise

25th October, 2020
Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, led the compromise that allowed the European Commission to go directly to the markets for the first time to raise €750 billion for a Covid-19 package

In June, the EU moved to take decisive action to fund the borrowing needs of the union in light of Covid-19. The significance of the move may have been underplayed at the time, but it can no longer be denied.

It has turned around the fortunes of the eurozone and enabled Europe to respond decisively to the horrendous economic impact of the pandemic. When many of us called for a similar response during the last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: Sorry, Mr Bezos, but for Lockdown Two, I will be buying Irish

Goodbye late-night Amazon pandemic shopping: hello gorgeous food, clothing and crafts made right here on our little island

Emer McLysaght | 4 hours ago

We are asking too much of our younger generation in this fight

Comment: If we continue to burden young people with guilt-laden restrictions, we will foment deep resentment

Jim O' Callaghan | 4 hours ago

I love the GAA, but it should not get a pass when it comes to nation’s health

Comment: The GAA is not the only reason why Ireland has gone into lockdown again, but hard questions need to be asked about why Covid spikes occurred in certain parts of the country after county final celebrations

Elaine Byrne | 4 hours ago