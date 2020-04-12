Europe’s eventual recovery will require a Herculean coordinated effort

The faltering response of individual countries, as well as multilateral organisations, to the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been frustrating, if understandable. Europe and the United States in particular, which largely escaped the impact of recent epidemics such as SARS and Ebola, have been totally unprepared, and have struggled to get to grips with both the public health implications of Covid-19 and the economic fallout.

Muddling through the crisis phase may be inevitable, but...