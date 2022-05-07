Esther O’Moore Donohoe: We must acknowledge and learn from our regrets, but then tell them to get in the sea

Regrets, I've had a few – but as Oscar Wilde wrote in A Picture of Dorian Grey: “The only thing one never regrets is one’s mistakes.” Did I just google ‘Oscar-Wilde-Regret-Quote’ to find that line? Indeed I did. Do I regret it? Indeed I don’t. But no one gets through life regret-free.

Regretting past choices and feeling sad or disappointed over them is something we all have...