Esther O’Moore Donohoe: Noise annoys – but there’s a simple solution at hand

Where I live in Dublin city centre, Halloween begins on the first Tuesday of August at around 4.30pm. It’s marked by the scream of a single firework, followed with the Procession of the Borrowed Trolleys from the local supermarket by pallet-seeking teenage boys. “It gets earlier and earlier each year!” we shout cheerfully above the sound of bangers being lobbed into the newsagent’s.

