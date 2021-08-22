Esther O’Moore Donohoe: My secret other life as a Residents Association ninja

The highest political office I’ve held thus far was as a member of the Debs Committee in secondary school. The nuns didn’t share our vision but, ultimately, I’m glad we doubled down on our endorsement of Abbaesque for the post-dinner entertainment. Sister Mary didn’t stick around to hear Fernando, but as I cast my eye over the dancefloor of messy 18-year-olds belting out Waterloo, I knew the greater good had been served....