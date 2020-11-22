Eoin Ó Broin: Voting down the Oscar Traynor Road deal is a milestone for the capital

Last Monday night, 48 Dublin City councillors voted against transferring 17 hectares of public land on the Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock to the private developer Glenveagh Living.

Media reports of the vote suggested that councillors had rejected a plan to build 853 homes on the site. This was not the case. The overwhelming majority of councillors want the Oscar Traynor Road site developed, given the significant local demand for social and affordable homes.

The issue of concern...