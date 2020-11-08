Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Empty words from North and South as pandemic pursues its own devastating all-island strategy

The coronavirus crisis should prompt us to deal with the chronic lack of cooperation between health services on this island. Instead, it has sparked a few Zoom calls

8th November, 2020
Arlene Foster: Northern Ireland’s First Minister accused Leo Varadkar of not cooperating with Stormont on a response to the coronavirus. Picture: PA

From the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the absence of an all-island strategic approach to its management has been identified as a major obstacle to dealing with it effectively.

It has been asserted ad nauseam that “this virus doesn’t respect borders” and that “the disease does not discriminate”.

Despite the broad acceptance that thinking in terms of narrow political allegiances or identities would only prolong this crisis, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: Gritting my teeth and heading to the dentist

The Chair of Doom looms large in the nightmares of many, but imagine how society – and our smiles – would look if dentists weren’t on hand to get us through our dental crises

Emer McLysaght | 6 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: the BBC and Strictly are meeting the coronavirus challenge head on

RTE could learn a thing or two from the Beeb’s reshaping of its flagship show in the age of Covid-19

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago

Off Message: The personal touch that means so much

Comment: For just €45, a Christmas video message from Jedward can be yours. But what does it say about our changing relationship with our favourite celebs?

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago