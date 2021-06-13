Emer McLysaght: Words of wisdom from a misguided geography nerd

I spent last weekend in Connemara, that beautiful part of Galway where the landscape is breathtaking and also hosts an incredibly high concentration of both petrol stations and bottle banks. They’re dotted among the mountains, boulders, lakes, beautiful and rugged coastline, wild flora and fauna and, of course, Ireland’s only fjord, Killary Harbour.

I find it difficult to get within 50 kilometres of Connemara without “Ireland’s only fjord!” bubbling out of...