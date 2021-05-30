Emer McLysaght: When the stars come to town, all bets are off

“McDreamy, fancy a cuddle?” This was the offer festooned on the back of a billboard truck, trundling around the outskirts of Dublin recently, in an effort to catch the eye of Patrick Dempsey. The American actor, best known for his role as Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd on medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, is in Ireland to film the Disney movie Disenchanted.

The billboard wasn’t the work of an eager fan –...