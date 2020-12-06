Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Emer McLysaght: The audacity of others

How am I supposed to get into the festive spirit when everyone else is selfishly getting into the Christmas spirit too?

Emer McLysaght
6th December, 2020
Emer McLysaght: The audacity of others
Dubliners having the audacity to enjoy the Christmas lights on Grafton Street

I went into town last Sunday afternoon to see the Christmas lights. I was ready to gaze at them in awe, reminiscing on Christmasses past when my parents would drive us up the N7 after dark to marvel at the Switzers window. I was going to hold a mulled wine in my gloved paw and marvel to my small group of assembled pals from a safe distance at how deserted the streets were and how...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Some 2.4 million tuned in to The Late Late Toy Show at some point – the equivalent of almost half the country\&#039;s population. Picture: Andres Poveda

Colin Murphy: The show must go on... but not in the opinion of the establishment

Columnists Colin Murphy 4 hours ago
Minister for Finance and Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe

Paschal Donohoe: Eurogroup reforms will create a safety net for failing banks

Columnists Paschal Donohoe 4 hours ago
Pat Finucane was shot dead by paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association in 1989. Picture: Pacemaker

Deirdre Heenan: Unionism’s reaction to Finucane decision speaks volumes

Columnists Deirdre Heenan 4 hours ago
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán

Lucinda Creighton: Oppressive Orbán has become everything he once deplored

Columnists Lucinda Creighton 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1