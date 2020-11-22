Emer McLysaght: Taking credit for the things we can’t control

I never particularly look forward to a trip to the hairdresser. I typically look in the mirror out of necessity only so the hours of staring at oneself under Hague-worthy lighting does little to encourage me to keep regular appointments.

However, much like the dentist, I am always glad I went. The magazines, the eavesdropping, the vigorous shampooing and swaddling in towels – these are all delights! Every time I sit in the chair –...